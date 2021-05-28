Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News / 'Worried' about new more transmissible Covid-19 variants: WHO Europe director
'Worried' about new more transmissible Covid-19 variants: WHO Europe director

"We know for example that the B.1617 (Indian variant) is more transmissible than the B.117 (British variant), which already was more transmissible than the previous strain," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told AFP in an interview.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 07:59 PM IST
The World Health Organization's director for Europe said Friday he was worried about the higher level of contagiousness of the Indian and British variants of the novel coronavirus.

The World Health Organization's director for Europe said Friday he was worried about the higher level of contagiousness of the Indian and British variants of the novel coronavirus.

"We know for example that the B.1617 (Indian variant) is more transmissible than the B.117 (British variant), which already was more transmissible than the previous strain," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told AFP in an interview.

