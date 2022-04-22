‘Worrying’ rise in South African Covid cases, says health minister

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
world news

South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the authorities are monitoring “worrying signs” in the level of new coronavirus infections.
Scientists have predicted the start of a fifth wave of Covid-19 infections in late April or May.(AP file photo)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 07:41 PM IST
The proportion of positive test results rose to 15.8% on Thursday, when 4,406 new infections were detected compared with 13.4% a day earlier, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

“We hope this will not go much higher,” Phaahla told lawmakers Friday in Cape Town. “We will report back to the public and the health committee once we see more of the trend.”

Scientists have predicted the start of a fifth wave of Covid-19 infections in late April or May. The government has said that vaccine coverage and the high rate of prior infections -- as many as 80% of South Africans may already have had teh virus -- should ease its impact.

 

