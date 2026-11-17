Jensen Huang has said he would be honoured to return as Nvidia CEO if the company’s board believes his reinstatement would serve the best interests of shareholders, employees, the company and the United States.

Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia CEO last week. (REUTERS)

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Huang's first public statement comes days after he stepped down last week, following his admission of an affair, while media reports also alleged relationships with Alice Huang, who worked for one of Nvidia’s customers and was accused of having links to Chinese intelligence, as well as with other Nvidia employees.

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Huang said he would welcome a return if the board decided to bring him back. “Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from Nvidia’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO,” Huang said in post on X.

“If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honoured to answer these calls and return as CEO," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: Jensen Huang’s X account loses blue tick after Nvidia exit, Elon Musk offers free restoration Nvidia board not considering Jensen Huang’s return {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: Jensen Huang’s X account loses blue tick after Nvidia exit, Elon Musk offers free restoration Nvidia board not considering Jensen Huang’s return {{/usCountry}}

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Despite US President Donald Trump voicing support for Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO and a growing number of Silicon Valley leaders signing a petition calling for his reinstatement, the company’s board “is not considering bringing” him back, CNBC reported Monday.

An online petition calling for Huang’s reinstatement has attracted 180,000 signatures, with Elon Musk, Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney among those supporting the effort.

However, according to an anonymous source cited by CNBC, Nvidia’s board is focused on the investigation into Huang and is not holding discussions about reinstating him.

ALSO READ: Jensen Huang's daughter Madison's role at Nvidia in focus as she retains key post after father’s exit

Nvidia probes allegations involving former CEO

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Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia CEO after leading the company he founded for 33 years. Nvidia has brought in the law firm Wachtell Lipton to investigate Huang’s conduct and determine whether it posed any risks to national security or exposed confidential company information.

The board has appointed Joon H Kim, a former acting US attorney for the Southern District of New York who is now with the firm, “to conduct a thorough and independent investigation,” according to a statement released last week.