Would Prince William wish Prince Harry on his upcoming birthday? King Charles' former butler predicts…

Prince Harry is set to celebrate his 39th birthday on Friday, September 15, 2023. Amid his strained ties with the British Royal Family, there have been speculations whether Harry's father King Charles III and Prince William would reach out to the Duke of Sussex on his big day. Amid the speculations, King Charles' former butler named Grant Harrold has weighed in on the matter.

Princes William and Prince Harry(AFP)

According to a report by the New York Post, Harrold has predicted that Prince Harry may receive “a text or an email” as a wish on his upcoming birthday.

“If they chat on WhatsApp, he might get a text, or he might get an email. I hope they do reach out. I’d like to think William would pick up the phone to wish him a happy birthday,” said Harrold.

“But you never know. We will probably never know. It would be the opportunity for his dad to reach out, and offer an olive branch,” added Harrold.

Harrold further added that it is “the perfect time for them to check in.”

The former butler also highlighted that if indeed Prince William and King Charles wish Harry on his upcoming birthday, then the Duke of Sussex should reciprocate on their birthdays.

“I would hope that Harry would do the same to them on their birthdays,” Harrold added.

Talking about Harry's relationship with the Royal Family, Harrold said: “I think the damage has already been done now and I think at this moment in time, I don’t see it dramatically changing.”

On the question of whether a public wish would be made on Harry's birthday by the Royal Family on social media, Harrold highlighted how the family handled Meghan Markle's 42nd birthday on August 4, 2023.

“Well, it was only just Meghan’s birthday and it wasn’t mentioned by the royal family at all,” said Harrold.

“It’s a bit weird. Even though they’re not working royals anymore, they would always have mentions on social media and suddenly it’s come to a stop. It could be similar for Harry’s birthday too,” he added.