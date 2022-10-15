Why searching ‘Beijing’ in China after anti-Xi Jinping protest isn't possible

A rare protest in China that saw large banners on a flyover, calling for boycotts and the removal of Xi Jinping has resulted in strict online censorship in the country as authorities aim to “clean” the internet of any evidence of dissent ahead of ruling Communist party's once-in-five years meeting that begins on Sunday.

As Xi Jinping is poised to cement his role as China’s most powerful leader in decades in the meeting, China has restricted the search term 'Beijing' on social media following the protest this week, Bloomberg reported.

The protest which was reportedly against China's strict Covid zero policy touted as one of Xi Jinping's many achievements, the word 'Beijing' was put on China’s censorship blacklist. Earlier search terms including “Sitong Bridge”-the site of the protest- were also banned. A song that shared the name of the bridge was taken down from all streaming devices, Associated Press reported. Other banned search terms are: “Haidian,” “warrior,” “brave man,” and “courage”, CNN reported.

China is scrambling to douse the protest ahead of the 20th Communist party congress in which Xi Jinping is expected to extend his rule for another term. Xi Jinping, who came to power in 2012, could receive a third five-year term at the key meet.

