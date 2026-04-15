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Xi meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, outlines four-point peace proposal to ease Middle East tensions

The proposal comes at a time of heightened regional tensions, following the breakdown of ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran in Pakistan.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 11:33 am IST
Edited by Shivya Kanojia
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China has outlined a four-point approach to address the ongoing conflict in West Asia, with President Xi Jinping presenting the proposal during a meeting in Beijing with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chinese official news agency Xinhua reported.

Xi meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, outlines four-point peace proposal to ease West Asia conflict. (AP)

The proposal comes at a time of heightened regional tensions, following the breakdown of ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran in Pakistan.

Four-points for conflict resolution

During the meeting, Xi emphasised a framework built on four key points:

  • Upholding peaceful coexistence
  • Respecting national sovereignty
  • Balancing development with security
  • Safeguarding the international rules-based order

Expanding on the last point, Xi said,"Safeguard the authority of the international rule of law. It can’t be 'use it when it suits us, discard it when it doesn't,' and we cannot allow the world to revert to the law of the jungle."

Also read | Weapons to Iran: Trump threatens China with 50% tariff, then makes a crude offer

Despite US sanctions, Chinese companies have continued to sell to Iran technology that enables it to build weapons. But the Chinese government directly transferring weapons would mark a new level of assistance, CNN noted in its report.

Beijing is reportedly trying to position itself as a continued friend to Iran, whose oil it heavily depends upon, while remaining outwardly neutral.

Sources told CNN that the Chinese could also make the argument that air defense systems are defensive rather than offensive in nature.

This would differentiate their support from that of Russia for Iran. Vladimir Putin's regime has been providing intelligence to Iran that has helped it proactively target US bases and assets in the Middle East/West Asia.

Iran has been aiding Russia in its war on Ukraine through the provision of Shahed drones, and also sells China the bulk of its sanctioned oil.

 
xi jinping china west asia iran ceasefire
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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