Year Ender 2022: Notable world personalities who died this year

As we bid adieu to 2022, this year we lost some major world personalities with the most shocking being Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September. Britain’s longest serving monarch, in her 70 years on the throne, helped modernize the monarchy across decades of enormous social change, royal marriages and births, and family scandals. For most Britons, Queen Elizabeth II was the only monarch they had ever known. Her death prompted a collective outpouring of grief and respect throughout the world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: 'Once-in-a-generation' winter storm freezes US: What is a bomb cyclone

“Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived, a promise with destiny kept, and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today. Her dedication and devotion as sovereign never wavered, through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss,” King Charles said.

Read more: China estimates 37 million people had Covid in a single day, a record

Other world leaders who died in 2022 include former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who died in August. His efforts to revitalize the Soviet Union led to the collapse of communism there and the end of the Cold War.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The year also saw the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot during a campaign speech in July. Other political figures who died this year include: former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, former Northern Ireland First Minister David Trimble, former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, former Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk, former Mexico President Luis Echeverria, former Peru President Francisco Morales Bermudez, Cuban diplomat Ricardo Alarcón, former US Sen. Orrin G. Hatch, former Angolan President José Eduardo dos Santos, American Indian Movement co-founder Clyde Bellecourt and former US Defense Secretary Ash Carter.

Read more: Several people wounded after gunshots fired in central Paris: Report

Among the celebrities who died this year was groundbreaking actor Sidney Poitier, who died in January. Others in the world of arts and entertainment who died in 2022 include: director Jean-Luc Godard; filmmaker Ivan Reitman; visual artists Paula Rego and Carmen Herrera; fashion designers Issey Miyake and Hanae Mori and fashion editor André Leon Talley.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail