Yemeni security sources reported Houthi strikes on Wednesday in Aden, the seat of the country's internationally recognised government, saying they had targeted camps belonging to forces fighting the Iran-backed group.

Yemen security sources report strikes on Aden

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Earlier in the day, in Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa, crowds had gathered for the funeral of dozens of people killed last week in strikes blamed on Saudi Arabia, which also reported intercepting fresh attacks on Wednesday.

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Yemen has been reeling from war since 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa, with a Saudi-led coalition entering the conflict a year later in support of the government.

In July, a fragile 2022 truce fell apart, and Saudi Arabia has since traded blows with the Houthis, who have struck Saudi airports, energy infrastructure and military sites.

The two Yemeni security sources told AFP that two missiles had targeted a camp of the Saudi-led coalition in Aden's west on Wednesday.

They said a third projectile, which they later identified as a drone, targeted another camp belonging to Yemeni forces in the city's centre, adding that it was intercepted.

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{{^usCountry}} Aden was attacked several times last month by the Houthis, including on October 15, when they launched a deadly missile strike on the presidential palace in Aden that killed four people, according to government military sources. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aden was attacked several times last month by the Houthis, including on October 15, when they launched a deadly missile strike on the presidential palace in Aden that killed four people, according to government military sources. {{/usCountry}}

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The Saudi-led coalition on Wednesday said it had "intercepted and destroyed 3 cruise missiles launched by the Houthi terrorist militia toward the Riyadh area".

Riyadh has been repeatedly attacked since hostilities resumed, with its international airport forced to close for two weeks last month following deadly strikes.

On Sunday, the Houthis damaged a skyscraper in the capital's financial district belonging to oil giant Saudi Aramco.

- Large crowds -

The Houthis said a Saudi strike on Saturday hit the village of al-Shariya, outside Sanaa, killing 44 people, including 21 children, and injuring 40 others.

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The group's Almasirah television reported another strike as emergency personnel headed to the site to dig out survivors. AFP could not verify the claim.

Mourners prayed on Wednesday at Sanaa's Mosque of the People and chanted "Death to America! Death to Israel!" according to an AFP photographer present.

Men and boys in white and brown-olive robes, some bearing rifles and traditional daggers, stood by the coffins near the mosque. Draped in white cloth, the caskets bore the photographs and names of those killed.

The resumption in fighting has killed more than 1,600 people and displaced more than 300,000 in Yemen, according to the UN.

After prayers, the funeral procession took the bodies to al-Shariya for burial.

- 'Having a meal' -

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Earlier this week, resident Daifallah Sarhan, a farmer, told AFP "they were all innocent... People were simply having a meal with their families and children" when the strikes hit.

The 2022 truce fell apart in July after the Houthis allowed an Iranian plane to land in the capital in defiance of Saudi control over Yemeni airspace, setting off a spate of attacks.

Later, the Houthis declared a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia and began hitting its ships, territory and oil facilities, before seizing Yemen's entire Red Sea coast in a lightning campaign.

The group has in turn reported frequent Saudi airstrikes.

Twenty-six people have been killed in Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia since hostilities resumed.

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Saudi Aramco

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