Yemen's Houthis seek to build missiles with Chinese parts amid rising tensions with Saudi, Israel: Report

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels are seeking Chinese-made components to develop an advanced ballistic missile system that could improve their ability to strike targets in Saudi Arabia and Israel, according to a new report by Conflict Armament Research (CAR).

Yemen's Houthis are seeking Chinese components for advanced ballistic missiles, raising concerns over regional security and the group's growing weapons capabilities.. (Photo by Mohammed HUWAIS / AFP) (AFP)

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The report, released on Wednesday, October 14, said two shipments containing suspected missile components had been intercepted by Yemeni authorities. The equipment originated in China and was intended for delivery to Hodeidah, a port in Yemen controlled by the Houthis, according to the Associated Press (AP).

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Researchers said the parts could help the group build a missile similar to Iran's Kheibar Shekan, a precision-guided ballistic missile with a reported range of around 2,000 kilometres.

The findings suggest the Houthis may be developing a greater ability to assemble advanced weapons inside Yemen rather than relying only on complete weapons supplied from abroad.

Report details suspected Chinese components for Houthi missiles

According to CAR, the shipments contained several parts linked to missile production, including stabilising fin cores, rocket motor closures with nozzle attachments and rocket motor igniters. The cargo also included phenolic resin, a material used to make heat shields that protect missiles during flight through the atmosphere.

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{{^usCountry}} Fabian Hinz, a senior analyst at CAR, said the findings pointed to a more ambitious weapons programme than previously understood. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fabian Hinz, a senior analyst at CAR, said the findings pointed to a more ambitious weapons programme than previously understood. {{/usCountry}}

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“The local ambition of the Houthis for manufacturing is beyond what was previously assumed,” Hinz said.

He added that the components were highly specialised and that making the missile would require design information.

“They're not goods that can be used for a variety of civilian applications,” Hinz said.

Also Read: Houthi strike hits building at Saudi Aramco headquarters

China responds as questions grow over missile supplies

Liu Chang, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, did not directly address the report's findings. He said Beijing was meeting its international obligations and maintained that China carefully controls exports of military and dual-use goods.

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“China has always adopted a prudent and responsible approach to the export of military products and strictly controls the export of dual-use items,” Chang said.

China has significant economic ties with both Saudi Arabia and Iran. It also helped broker a rapprochement between the two countries in 2023 and has condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi airports.

The reported shipments could put further pressure on Beijing as tensions in the region continue to rise.

Also Read: How are Houthis able to penetrate Saudi Arabia’s air defences?

Houthis expand weapons programme beyond Iranian supplies

The Houthis have developed more advanced weapons over the years, moving beyond older weapons seized from Yemen's military. They have used ballistic missiles and long-range drones in attacks on regional targets, including Israel.

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Iran has been a key source of weapons designs and components for the group. However, analysts say the Houthis are increasingly seeking parts through wider international supply networks.

Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior director of the Iran Program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said the group was diversifying its sources of supply.

“Redundancy is an asset, not a liability in military planning,” he said. “With a blockade of Iran in place, the Houthis are diversifying.”

The Century Foundation, a US think tank, has also described the group's weapons supply chain as involving smugglers and businesses operating across several countries.

Advanced missiles could raise regional security concerns

The development could have wider consequences for the Gulf, where Saudi Arabia has faced repeated Houthi attacks. Analysts say access to more advanced missile components could improve the group's ability to assemble weapons and target distant locations.

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Kristian Ulrichsen, a Middle East fellow at the Baker Institute, warned that the reported supply links could increase pressure on China from Saudi Arabia, its largest trading partner.

“Now that the situation has really escalated and seen these attacks on infrastructure and airports, we could see more pressure from the Saudis,” he said.

The full extent of the Houthis' ability to manufacture the reported missile system remains unclear.