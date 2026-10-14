Houthi strike hits building at Saudi Aramco headquarters

The kingdom’s Energy Ministry said a Saudi Aramco administrative building had been targeted leading to a limited fire. The missile hit an office building at the complex and damaged a number of floors, the people said. No fatalities or injuries were reported.

Yemen’s Houthi militants struck a building at the headquarters of Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant in the eastern city of Dhahran, people familiar with the matter said, as fighting intensified between the kingdom and the Iran-backed group.

What happened in the Houthi strike on Saudi Aramco’s headquarters in Dhahran?

What happened in the Houthi strike on Saudi Aramco’s headquarters in Dhahran?

The strikes on Tuesday follow a series of deadly Houthi attacks on the international airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh. The attacks, including one Saturday that killed at least 13 people, have hit the country’s air links and travel industry in the high season as marquee conferences are rolling out, including the Future Investment Initiative Institute financial conference slated to begin Oct. 26.

Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki, a spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, said Tuesday that four cruise missiles and two drones fired toward Riyadh and southern Saudi Arabia had been intercepted. The ballistic missile strikes launched on Haradh and Dhahran in the Eastern Province had been intercepted. Fragments from an interception over Dhahran, the heart of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry, fell into a residential area, he said.

The Saudi-led coalition said earlier Tuesday it targeted the Yemen Petroleum Company’s al-Sabaha fuel depot, held by the Houthis.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sare’e had warned the group would retaliate against Aramco’s headquarters, its refinery in Riyadh and the city’s airport if Saudi forces attacked Yemeni oil facilities. He also warned all employees and civilians near Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities to evacuate, calling the sites a legitimate target.

Write to Summer Said at summer.said@wsj.com