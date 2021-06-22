‘Yoga originated in Nepal’: KP Sharma Oli’s latest startling claim

Nepal prime minister KP Sharma Oli, whose controversial remarks last year led to friction between India and Nepal, has now claimed that yoga originated in his country, adding that India "wasn't around" when the practice of yoga started in the world.

"Yoga originated in Nepal, not in India. When yoga came into existence, there was no India as it was divided into various factions," Oli said while addressing a programme held at his residence on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

He further said, "India that exists today wasn't there in the past. Divided into factions, India at that time was like a continent or subcontinent. Therefore, yoga originated in Nepal but we were unable to make it popular as we never gave credit to our saints who created it. We always spoke about the contributions of our professors."

Beginning 2015, June 21 has been observed annually as the International Day of Yoga, following the concept's inception in 2014 at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). In his address to the UN, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested observing June 21 as Yoga Day as this is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, and also because the day has a special significance in many parts of the world.

Last year, Oli had claimed Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, was actually in Nepal and hence, the deity, too, was from the country. "Although the real Ayodhya lies at Thori, a city to the west of Birgunj, India claims that Lord Rama was born there. Therefore, we too have believed that deity Sita got married to Prince Rama of India," he claimed

Oli had also called India out for "cultural encroachment" by "creating a fake Ayodhya."

(With agency inputs)