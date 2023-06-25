Youngest Titanic diver's chilling experience: Brush with death during the expedition

The youngest diver to explore the Titanic wreckage, Sebastian Harris, shared a harrowing experience from his historic 2005 journey. Speaking amidst the aftermath of the OceanGate submersible tragedy, Harris recalled briefly losing consciousness during the dive, emphasizing the inherent dangers of such expeditions. FILE - This photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions shows a submersible vessel named Titan used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic. The wrecks of the Titanic and the Titan sit on the ocean floor, separated by 1,600 feet (490 meters) and 111 years of history. How they came together unfolded over an intense week that raised temporary hopes and left lingering questions. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File)(AP)

At just 13 years old, Harris accompanied his father, G. Michael Harris, on a daring underwater expedition to the depths of the sea. However, their dive encountered a distressing incident. "During our dive, we had a small safety issue. Suddenly our oxygen levels started to drop, and I fell unconscious while we were diving down," Harris disclosed to The Sun during the search for the lost Oceangate vessel.

Fortunately, Harris's father and their pilot remained unaffected by the oxygen depletion, averting potential disaster. Reflecting on the incident, Harris emphasized the regular occurrence of such challenges during these treacherous journeys. He stressed the crucial importance of certification and safety measures for submersibles, given the inherent risks involved.

The recent submersible disaster involving OceanGate Expeditions, which claimed the lives of five individuals, further highlighted the perilous nature of these activities. "These activities are inherently dangerous," Harris asserted. He candidly admitted that, at 13, he was blissfully ignorant of the full extent of the risks. However, he acknowledged that under different circumstances, the outcome could have been tragic.

Harris, who holds a Guinness World Record for his young age at the time of the Titanic dive, compared the safety measures of his expedition to the ill-fated OceanGate trip. He mentioned the presence of a dog hatch and tracking devices on the Mir I submersible that he used, emphasizing their absence on the Titan submersible.

Regarding the Titan, Harris expressed concerns about the lack of a dog hatch and the placement of passengers in an open cylinder without proper safety standards. He believed this would have made any potential rescue extremely challenging and compromised the submersible's safety.

Despite his father's near-catastrophic incident during their Titanic dive, Harris stated that he would never step foot on the Titan. He stressed the importance of learning from the tragedy and urged those interested in such tourism to prioritize their safety by conducting thorough research and understanding the risks involved.

Harris concluded by highlighting the need for the industry to use this tragedy as a turning point for improved safety regulations. He emphasized that no blame should be placed on the individuals aboard the Titan, but rather, the incident should serve as a catalyst for enhanced safety measures, similar to the impact of the Titanic's sinking on maritime regulations.

