‘Your bastion has fallen’: Sanath Jayasuriya joins protest against Sri Lanka president Gotabaya
As thousands of Sri Lankan protesters demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa entered his official residence in Colombo after breaking the barricades on Saturday, former Sri Lanka cricket captain Sanath Jayasuriya said he has never seen the country united like this to “throw out a failed leader”.
He also joined the protesters and said he always stands with the people of Sri Lanka. He said the people will celebrate victory soon but this should continue without any violation.
“I always stand with the People of Sri Lanka. And will celebrate victory soon. This should be continue without any violation,” he tweeted.
“The siege is over. Your bastion has fallen. Aragalaya and people power has won. Please have the dignity to resign now ! #GoHomeGota,” Jayasuriya said in another tweet.
Jayasurya, Sri Lankan former wicketkeeping great Kumara Sangakkara and batting legend Mahela Jayawardene have been vocal against Rajapaksa and have lent support to the agitation.
“In my entire life I have never seen the country United like this with one goal to throw out a failed Leader. The writing is now on YOUR official house WALL. Please go in peace. #GoHomeGota today!” Jayasuriya tweeted.
Rajapaksa who was facing calls for resignation since March was using the President’s House as his residence and office since protesters came to occupy the entrance to his office early April.
Police used tear gas and water cannons and opened fire to disperse protesters on Saturday morning to prevent protesters from entering.
However, the protesters entered the President's House after putting down the barricades.
Also Read | VIDEO | This Sri Lankan cop received applause from protesters. Why?
Gotabaya had already vacated the premises before the protests began in Colombo.
Meanwhile, at least 30 persons including two police officers were injured during ongoing protests and were admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo.
The island of 22 million people is struggling under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.
Many blame the country's decline on President Rajapaksa. Largely peaceful protests since March have demanded his resignation.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
VIDEO | This Sri Lankan cop received applause from protesters. Why?
The chorus for Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation as Sri Lankan president intensified as protesters stormed his residence in Colombo. The under-fire president has reportedly fled amid the protests. Thousands of protesters in Colombo broke through the barricades and stormed Rajapaksa's residence in one of the largest anti-government protests in the country hit by acute economic crisis, several agencies and Sri Lankan media reported. Many blame the country's decline on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
-
'Shinzo Abe 1954-2022': Time magazine pays tribute to ex-Japan PM
Time magazine has unveiled the cover of its forthcoming issue featuring ex-Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated Friday while making an election speech in the western city of Nara. Abe, 67, was shot twice with a homemade shotgun and died at the Nara Medical University after blood loss from his wounds.
-
Protesters scream 'Gota, go home', storm Sri Lanka prez's home as crisis worsens
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday reportedly fled his official residence as protesters surrounded the house in the capital city of Colombo. The developments were reported just shortly after the Sri Lankan Police fired tear gas shells at protesters in the commercial capital to control thousands gathered for one of the largest anti-government marches in the crisis-hit country this year. Hundreds also milled about on the grounds outside the colonial-era white-washed building.
-
Tetsuya Yamagami killed Shinzo Abe, but wanted to attack someone else: Report
Tetsuya Yamagami - the 41-year-old man who will forever be remembered as the man who shot and killed Shinzo Abe - did not initially plan to attack the former Japan prime minister, police sources told Japanese agency Kyodo News. Yamagami admitted to visiting other locations where Abe spoke. At the time of his attack on Abe, Yamagami was unemployed; he quit because he was 'tired', The Japan Times reported.
-
Body of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe returns to Tokyo
The body of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was returned to Tokyo on Saturday, a day after he was assassinated by a former soldier. He was attacked in the city of Nara in western Japan. Police arrested the attacker, a former member of Japan's navy, at the scene. His assassination has sent shockwaves around Japan and the world, with his supporters condeming the attack and global leaders expressing their outrage and grief.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics