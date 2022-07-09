‘Your bastion has fallen’: Sanath Jayasuriya joins protest against Sri Lanka president Gotabaya

As thousands of Sri Lankan protesters demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa entered his official residence in Colombo after breaking the barricades on Saturday, former Sri Lanka cricket captain Sanath Jayasuriya said he has never seen the country united like this to “throw out a failed leader”.

He also joined the protesters and said he always stands with the people of Sri Lanka. He said the people will celebrate victory soon but this should continue without any violation.

“I always stand with the People of Sri Lanka. And will celebrate victory soon. This should be continue without any violation,” he tweeted.

“The siege is over. Your bastion has fallen. Aragalaya and people power has won. Please have the dignity to resign now ! #GoHomeGota,” Jayasuriya said in another tweet.

Jayasurya, Sri Lankan former wicketkeeping great Kumara Sangakkara and batting legend Mahela Jayawardene have been vocal against Rajapaksa and have lent support to the agitation.

“In my entire life I have never seen the country United like this with one goal to throw out a failed Leader. The writing is now on YOUR official house WALL. Please go in peace. #GoHomeGota today!” Jayasuriya tweeted.

Rajapaksa who was facing calls for resignation since March was using the President’s House as his residence and office since protesters came to occupy the entrance to his office early April.

Police used tear gas and water cannons and opened fire to disperse protesters on Saturday morning to prevent protesters from entering.

However, the protesters entered the President's House after putting down the barricades.

Gotabaya had already vacated the premises before the protests began in Colombo.

Meanwhile, at least 30 persons including two police officers were injured during ongoing protests and were admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo.

The island of 22 million people is struggling under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.

Many blame the country's decline on President Rajapaksa. Largely peaceful protests since March have demanded his resignation.

