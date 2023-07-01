YouTube bodybuilder Joesthetics, known as Jo Lindner passes away at 30

YouTube bodybuilder Joesthetics, known as Jo Lindner, passed away at the young age of 30. The cause of his untimely death remains unknown, leaving fans and followers in shock. Jo's close friend, Noel, took to Instagram to announce the devastating news, expressing his love for Jo and requesting prayers for his grieving loved ones. The weightlifting community mourns the loss of this beloved YouTuber, and tributes pour in on his final Instagram post, shared just two days prior.

YouTube bodybuilder Joesthetics, known as Jo Lindner, passed away at the young age of 30.(Instagram)

Dr. Amos, star of the show Traitors, expressed his sadness, calling for a shift towards promoting healthier bodybuilding practices. Fellow bodybuilder Joseph Shulkin paid tribute to Jo's immense impact on the community, highlighting his inspiring energy and kind soul. Fans also reminisced about Jo's signature phrase "BRAZZA," declaring that his energy and content would forever live on.

Jo was known for sharing his bodybuilding routines and content on YouTube, gaining popularity during his time in Thailand. His girlfriend, Nicha, a fellow bodybuilder, frequently appeared on his Instagram feed, showcasing their shared passion for fitness.

As news of Jo's passing spreads, the bodybuilding community is left in mourning. Many looked up to him as a role model and feel the profound loss of such a young and influential figure. Despite his untimely departure, Jo's legacy as a motivator and inspiration will endure.

The cause of Jo's death remains a mystery, leaving fans grappling with unanswered questions. While the bodybuilding world reels from this tragic loss, Jo's loved ones request privacy during this difficult time. The impact he made on his followers and the fitness community will be remembered, with his memory living on as a beacon of strength and dedication. Rest in peace, Jo Lindner, your spirit will forever inspire.

