Basketball star who blamed COVID vaccine for heart condition passes away

The Dominican basketball community mourns the loss of Óscar Cabrera Adames, a talented player who passed away at the young age of 28. Tragically, his untimely demise occurred during a stress test conducted at a health center in Santo Domingo. It is believed that Cabrera Adames was battling myocarditis, a condition that poses significant risks to the heart's function and blood circulation. The impact of this disease on individuals can be severe, as highlighted by the American Heart Association. Dominican basketball player Óscar Cabrera Adames, 28, tragically passes away during a stress test. He suffered from myocarditis and hinted at a possible link to COVID vaccination. (Twitter)

Following his untimely demise, social media posts emerged in which Cabrera Adames hinted at a possible connection between his myocarditis and receiving two doses of a COVID vaccine. In a candid statement, he expressed his frustration, saying, "I got a damn Myocarditis from taking a f—ing vaccine. (I got 2 doses of Pfizer) And I knew it! Many people warned me." The basketball player revealed that the vaccine was a work requirement as an international professional athlete playing in Spain.

Cabrera Adames recounted the sudden collapse he experienced during a match and subsequent medical tests that failed to identify any underlying health issues. He lamented that despite being a healthy individual with no family history or respiratory conditions, he faced a life-threatening situation on the court.

The circumstances surrounding Cabrera Adames' heart attack remain unclear, and it is uncertain whether the stress test directly contributed to the tragic event. Stress tests are commonly performed to evaluate heart function during physical activity, monitoring the heart's electrical activity through electrodes attached to the chest.

In addition to his basketball career, Cabrera Adames was the nephew of Hugo Cabrera, a respected figure in the Dominican Sports Hall of Fame. However, it is essential to note that in 2016, Cabrera Adames was involved in a legal incident. He was one of several individuals arrested in an undercover sting operation targeting those seeking to exploit minors online.

The sudden demise of this talented athlete has not only shocked the basketball community but also raised questions about the potential risks associated with COVID vaccinations and the adequacy of health center procedures. As investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding Cabrera Adames' tragic passing, his untimely death serves as a sobering reminder of the fragility of life.