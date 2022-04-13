YouTube goes down for thousands of users, says ‘working on fix’

Alphabet Inc's YouTube was down for thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. YouTube said it was aware of users having issues accessing its services and was working on a fix.

Downdetector, which showed there were more than 10,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube, tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Getting reports from around the 🌎 that some of you are having trouble with certain features across YouTube services (e.g. logging in, switching accounts & using the navigation bar) – we’re aware & working on a fix.



Sharing updates as we have them here → https://t.co/wOtEBLiWAC — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) April 12, 2022

The company said in a tweet that logging in and using the navigation bar were among the issues users faced.

Users also reported issues with accessing live television platform YouTube TV, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

YouTube did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

