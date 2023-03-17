Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
YouTube restores Donald Trump's channel after two years of suspension

Reuters |
Mar 17, 2023 08:13 PM IST

Alphabet Inc-owned YouTube said on Tuesday it lifted restrictions on former U.S. President Donald Trump's channel, following a more than two-year suspension after the deadly Capitol Hill riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Former US President Donald Trump.(AFP)

Meta Platforms Inc had reinstated Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts earlier this year, while his Twitter account was restored in November by new owner Elon Musk.

"We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run up to an election." YouTube said in a tweet, referring to the move.

The video streaming platform banned Trump in 2021 for violating its policy of inciting violence after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol when Congress began to certify Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

