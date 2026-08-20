Zambia ex-minister killed in raid on Opposition chief’s home

Zambian police said a former transport minister was killed in a raid at the main opposition leader’s house last week, a day after elections that were tainted by claims of irregularities.

Security forces raided opposition leader Brian Mundubile’s home last week after the presidential vote. (AFP Photo)

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A Joint Task Force team carried out the operation on Aug. 14 and returned fire when they were shot at, the police said in a statement Wednesday. Mutotwe Kafwaya, who served as transport minister from 2019 to 2021, was fatally wounded.

Restricted military-version automatic Uzi weapons and five AK-47 rifles were seized during the operation, the police said. The evidence is undergoing “detailed investigation and forensic examination to establish their ownership, source, intended use and possible connection to the alleged offenses under investigation, including treason,” the authorities said.

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{{^usCountry}} Security forces raided opposition leader Brian Mundubile’s home last week after the presidential vote. The government previously said the raid took place on Aug. 13 — the day of the election. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Security forces raided opposition leader Brian Mundubile’s home last week after the presidential vote. The government previously said the raid took place on Aug. 13 — the day of the election. {{/usCountry}}

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The Electoral Commission of Zambia on Aug. 17 declared incumbent Hakainde Hichilema the winner of the ballot with nearly 61% of the vote, extending his rule of the copper-rich southern African nation to a second term. Observers, including those from the European Union, criticized state media bias in favor of the ruling party, saying that meant there wasn’t a level playing field in the run-up to the vote.

Mundubile earlier this week rejected what he called “outrageous allegations” that his team were plotting an insurrection or were a threat to state security. He said his group had evidence of electoral irregularities and will challenge the election outcome in court.

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Any petition must come within 7 days of the results announcement, and the court then has 14 days to hear and determine the matter, according to Zambian law.