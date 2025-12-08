Search
Mon, Dec 08, 2025
Zelenskiy says Ukraine's peace talks with US constructive but not easy

Reuters
Published on: Dec 08, 2025 04:34 am IST

Zelenskiy held a call on Saturday with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner

Talks with U.S. representatives on a peace plan for Ukraine have been constructive but not easy, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday ahead of his planned consultations with European leaders in coming days.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to press before his meeting with President of Cyprus in Kyiv on December 4, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Zelenskiy held a call on Saturday with U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and is expected to meet French, British and German leaders on Monday in London. Further talks are planned in Brussels.

"The American representatives know the basic Ukrainian positions," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "The conversation was constructive, although not easy."

Trump has said that ending Russia's war in Ukraine, now nearing its fourth year and the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two, remains his toughest foreign policy challenge.

Despite U.S. mediation and periodic high-level contacts, progress in the peace talks has been slow, with disputes over security guarantees for Kyiv and the status of Russian-occupied territory still unresolved.

Moscow says it is open to negotiations and blames Kyiv and the West for blocking peace, while Ukraine and its allies say Russia is stalling and using diplomacy to entrench its gains.

European leaders have backed a step-by-step diplomatic process for Ukraine, tied to long-term security guarantees and sustained military aid. Trump, however, has focused on rapid deal-making and burden-sharing, and diplomats warn that any talks remain fragile and vulnerable to shifts in U.S. politics.

(Reporting by Oleksandr Kozhukhar in Kyiv and Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

