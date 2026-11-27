Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Ukraine has information that Russia is planning a new mass strike on the country. It was the second warning from him this week.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of a new Russian mass strike on Ukraine. (AFP) more less

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"Unfortunately, we have information about a new mass strike being prepared by the Russians," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address, as per Reuters.

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“In the coming days, please pay attention to the alarms of missile threats. And in Russia, they should know that we will rebuild what is ours and retaliate against every Russian strike.”

According to Reuters, Russian forces have been attacking Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities almost non-stop, day and night, since September.

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He also said, "The Russians continue to target substations, overhead power lines, and the entire power grid." Kyiv says the aim is to leave people without light, heat and running water as winter comes, according to AP.

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Overnight attacks on both sides

Russia hit Kyiv with ballistic missiles overnight. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said seven people were hurt, and a shopping center and two other buildings were hit. Moscow said it had hit drone-related sites in the city, as per Reuters.

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{{^usCountry}} As per AP, Zelenskyy said Russia fired ballistic missiles and 113 drones overnight. Crews are working to bring back electricity in six Ukrainian regions, he said. Ukraine's air force reported hits at 20 places. Officials said an apartment building was hit, and a hospital, a sports facility, some businesses and a petrol station were damaged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per AP, Zelenskyy said Russia fired ballistic missiles and 113 drones overnight. Crews are working to bring back electricity in six Ukrainian regions, he said. Ukraine's air force reported hits at 20 places. Officials said an apartment building was hit, and a hospital, a sports facility, some businesses and a petrol station were damaged. {{/usCountry}}

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Ukraine also hit back, according to Reuters. Ukrainian military intelligence said its drones hit an oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region. Ukraine's military also said it hit oil tanks at Russia's Transneft oil facility in the central Bashkortostan region, and the Marinovka military airfield in the Volgograd region.

Moscow-installed officials said a Ukrainian drone strike on a parking lot in Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia region killed five people and wounded three. In Russia's Krasnodar region, a drone attack wounded four people and damaged four apartment buildings, local officials said. The Russian Defense Ministry said it shot down 343 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to AP.