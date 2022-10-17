Zelensky says Russian strikes 'won't be able to break' Ukrainians

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Russia had launched a barrage of drone and missile attack across his country but that the attacks would not "break" Ukrainians.

"All night and all morning, the enemy terrorises the civilian population. Kamikaze drones and missiles are attacking all of Ukraine. The enemy can attack our cities but it won't be able to break us," he said.

He confirmed a residential building in Kyiv had been hit, after the mayor of the capital said two people had been trapped under the rubble.