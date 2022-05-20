Zelensky slams Russia over 'deliberate attempt to kill as many as possible'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called upon the world’s attention as he yet again accused Russia of targeting civilians with the war set to complete three months. On the rebel-controlled Donbas region, the 44-year-old leader - who has been backed by the West in his resistance against Moscow - stressed: "It is hell there - and that is not an exaggeration. (There are) constant strikes on the Odesa region, on the cities of central Ukraine. The Donbas is completely destroyed.” The Kremlin launched its offensive on February 24 and said it was aimed at “de-Nazifying” the neighbour country - claims that have been repeatedly dismissed by Kyiv. There has been no headway despite several rounds of peace talks.
Here are ten points on the Ukraine war:
1. “This is a deliberate and criminal attempt to kill as many Ukrainians as possible, to destroy as many houses, social facilities and enterprises as possible,” Zelensky said in his latest nightly address, hitting out at Moscow.
2. A UN Security Council meeting yet again saw the US and Russia sparring amid intensifying food crises across the world. "Stop blocking the ports in the Black Sea. Allow for the free flow of ships and trains and trucks carrying food out of Ukraine," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said to the Russian envoy. "Stop threatening to withhold food and fertilizer exports from countries that criticize your war of aggression," he said.
3. "The food supply for millions of Ukrainians and millions more around the world has quite literally been held hostage by the Russian military," he added.
4. Countering the US secretary of state, Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia said that Ukraine's ports are blocked by Ukraine itself, which, he said, has placed mines along the Black Sea coast, news agency AFP reported.
5. The US Congress has cleared a $40 billion aid package for the war-battered country. The bill has now been sent to Joe Biden for the presidential nod. The latest package includes 18 more howitzers as well as anti-artillery radar systems, news agency AP reported.
6. “This is a demonstration of strong leadership and a necessary contribution to our common defense of freedom,” Zelensky said, thanking the US.
7. Biden on Thursday said the US fully backs the bids by Sweden and Finland to join Nato. "Let me be clear: new members joining Nato are not a threat to any nation,” he said days after Rusian president Vladimir Putin’s warning on the developments linked to Moscow’s neighbour countries joining the US-led defence alliance.
8. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked fears for its other European neighbours too.
9. “We urge all world businesses to pull out of Russia. Stop making blood profits and funding Putin’s war-machine. Stop financing Russian invaders,” the Ukraine’s foregin ministry said in a tweet.
10. Twenty-eight thousand and five hundred - this is the figure Kyiv has given on the toll of Russian troops killed in three months of conflict. On Thursday, a Russian soldier for the first time pleaded guilty for atrocities during the war.
(With inputs from AFP, Reuters, AP)
-
Joe Biden has little to entice Kim Jong Un to stop weapons tests
The last time a US president visited Seoul in 2019, Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un agreed to restart nuclear talks during an impromptu meeting at the heavily fortified demilitarized zone. As Joe Biden prepares to land in Seoul on Friday, the White House hasn't indicated he'll be heading to the DMZ. The White House has largely avoided stern reactions to Kim Jong Un latest tests, including an ICBM launch on March 24.
-
North Korea claims 'good results' in Covid fight as fever cases top 2 million
North Korea said on Friday it was achieving "good results" in the fight against the country's first confirmed Covid-19 outbreak, as the number of people with fever symptoms surpassed 2 million. The isolated nation reported 263,370 more people with fever symptoms, and two more deaths, taking the total fever caseload to 2.24 million as of Thursday evening, including 65 deaths, according to state media KCNA.
-
Sri Lanka falls into default for the first time ever
Sri Lanka fell into default for the first time in its history as the government struggles to halt an economic meltdown that prompted mass protests and a political crisis. Fitch Ratings also confirmed that finding, downgrading Sri Lanka to “restricted default” later in the day. The coupon payments, originally due April 18, were worth $78 million combined on notes maturing 2023 and 2028, with a 30-day grace period that expired on Wednesday.
-
'Insane' sanctions or food supplies: Russia tells West
Russia's former president and now senior security official, Dmitry Medvedev, said Thursday the West should not expect Russia to continue food supplies if it slaps Moscow with devastating sanctions over Ukraine. "Otherwise, there's no logic: on the one hand, insane sanctions are being imposed against us, on the other hand, they are demanding food supplies. Things don't work like that, we're not idiots," said Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council.
-
CDC advisers urge Pfizer booster for children ages 5 to 11
Kids ages 5 to 11 should get a booster dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, advisers to the U.S. government said Thursday. The hope is that an extra shot will shore up protection for kids ages 5 to 11 as infections once again are on the rise. Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer's kid-sized booster, to be offered at least five months after the youngsters' last shot.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics