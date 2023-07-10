‘Zuck is a cuck’: Elon Musk takes a jibe at Mark Zuckerberg amid Twitter vs Threads battle

The war of words between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has added a new chapter. Musk took a jibe at Zuckerberg in a tweet on Sunday, writing: "Zuck is a cuck". This comes in the immediate aftermath of Zuckerberg's launch of Threads, rival to Musk's Twitter.

Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk(File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Musk's latest jibe was made as reply to the screengrab of a Threads post by fast-food chain Wendy’s. Wendy's took a dig at Musk and tagged Zuckerberg, writing: "hey @zuck, you should go to space just to really make him mad lol". Notably, Musk's company SpaceX is into exploration of the universe and even aims to reach Mars sometime in near future, so it was a jibe by Wendy's.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interestingly, Zuckerberg replied to Wendy's post on Threads with a laughing emoji, which must have infuriated Musk.

Meanwhile, Threads has been a major hit within days of its official launch. Many of Twitter's users have been miffed by the company's policies since Musk bought it in October. Twitter's changes in features like blue-check verification have been very contentious for the users.

ALSO READ| Americans like Meghan Markle the least among Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton and her, as per latest poll: Report

Notably, after the launch of Threads, Musk threatened to sue its parent company, Meta platforms and even fired a letter to Zuckerberg through his Twitter lawyer Alex Spiro. The letter accused Zuckerberg's company of engaging in “systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information. Twitter reserves all rights, including, but not limited to, the right to seek both civil remedies and injunctive relief without further notice to prevent any further retention, disclosure, or use of its intellectual property by Meta,” read the contents of the letter according to semafor.com.

Another interesting incident involving Musk and Zuckerberg has caught the world's attention. Recently, Musk challenged Zuckerberg for a fight in what initially seemed to be a joke. But things got serious, when Zuckerberg replied with: " Send me location". On the matter of a fight between the two billionaires, UFC President Dana White recently confirmed that both Musk and Zuckerberg are "absolutely dead serious" about fighting each other in a match in the octagon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}