Head constable killed while fighting looters in Madhya Pradesh

A 32-year-old policeman was killed by a group of men in tribal Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh after he tried to stop them from robbing some drivers on Wednesday night, officials said on Thursday.

Alirajpur’s superintendent of police Vipul Shrivastava said Arvind Sen, posted at the Bori police station as the head constable, was driving his motorcycle on Jobat road when he saw some men trying to rob the drivers of a tractor and mini truck near Dekakund village.

“Even though he was alone, Sen, who was in uniform, confronted the looters and fought with them. In the melee, the tractor driver and the mini truck driver escaped with their vehicles. The miscreants then caught and dragged Sen around 100 metres into a nearby field and repeatedly hit his head with stones which resulted in his death,” Shrivastava said.

Police sources said shortly before killing Sen, the same group of men had attempted to rob the driver of a Maruti van and broke the windshield of the vehicle but the driver managed to escape.

Shrivastava said a manhunt has been launched to look for the robbers.

“We have started combing operation in the nearby villages to trace the accused,” the SP added.