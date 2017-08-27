13 years of Dhoom: Sanjay Dutt was first signed to play the role Kabir, not John Abraham

Be it for the bikes or the songs, Sanjay Gadhvi’s 2004 action thriller Dhoom,was a blockbuster hit. Actor John Abraham was slick and suave in his portrayal of the character ‘ Kabir’. Abhishek Bachchan, who played the role of a cop ‘Jai’, was brave and witty. But it was Uday Chopra, who stole the limelight in the movie. He played the role of ‘Ali’, a goofy bike racer. His one-liners were an instant hit.

Today Dhoom, the first in the successful franchise (that also has Dhoom 2 (2006), Dhoom 3 (2013) and Dhoom 4 has been announced), completes 13 years. It doesn’t seem that old though. Even now, when someone plays Tata Young’s Dhoom Dhoom song, we still feel like dancing to the track.

As the film turns one more year older, here are a few unknown facts about the movie.

Uday Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan in Dhoom. (Yash Raj Films)

1. The makers of the movie were thinking of using top-of-the-line sports cars for the film. But director Sanjay Gadhvi decided against it and went ahead with motorcycles. Sanjay wanted the faces of the actors visible, which he thought wasn’t possible in a car. Hence, he opted for bikes.

2. While watching the film Kala Patthar (1979), Aditya Chopra, the producer of Dhoom , got the idea for the film. While Kala Patthar had Amitabh Bachchan, Dhoom features his son Abhishek. Interestingly, the title of the film came from Dhoom Machale Dhoom.

John Abraham played the negative character of Kabir with flamboyance. (Yash Raj Films)

3. Sanjay Dutt was first signed to play the negative role of Kabir. But he had to opt out because of his date issues. John Abraham was then chosen to play the character as Aditya wanted someone younger for the role.

4. Reportedly, Sanjay Gadhvi shot intimate sex scenes between Abhishek and Rimi. But then he got them removed, thinking it might not be accepted by the Indian audience at that time.

5. Composer Pritam Chakraborty had a difficult time during the making of the song Dhoom Dhoom as Tata Young could only pronounce it as Doom and not Dhoom.

6. After Vijay (1988), Dhoom was the first action movie that was made under the Yash Raj Films banner.

7. ‘Shikdum’ was one of the most popular songs from the movie. Did you know that it means ‘dirty dancing’ in Turkish.

8. Thanks to John, Abhishek also took an interest in biking and would enjoy taking bike rides in between takes. Abhishek also wanted to buy a bike for himself but his father opposed.

Abhishek and Uday in a still from the film. (Yash Raj Films)

9. After a series of flops, Dhoom was Abhishek’s first hit film.

10. John is a huge fan of professional motorcycle road racer Valentino Rossi. He gifted a CD of the film to him and Valentino reportedly liked the film.

