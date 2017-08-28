 Aamir Khan’s Dangal wins Hong Kong bout, continues box office domination | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Aamir Khan’s Dangal wins Hong Kong bout, continues box office domination

Aamir Khan’s sports drama Dangal, which created records upon its release in India and China, has received a good response in Hong Kong and collected $702,000 (Rs 4.48 crore) in its opening weekend there.

bollywood Updated: Aug 28, 2017 20:18 IST
Dangal released on August 24 in Hong Kong.
Director Nitesh Tiwari's film released on August 24 in Hong Kong.

Director Nitesh Tiwari’s film released on August 24 in Hong Kong.

The film collected $85,000 on its opening day and witnessed a jump over the weekend by collecting $109,000 on Friday, $215,000 on Saturday and $215,000 on Sunday, taking its cumulative total to $702,000 (including paid previews).

“’Dangal’ is an extremely special film for us, a story that we strongly believed in continues to win hearts across borders.

“It’s overwhelming that even today -- nine months after its release in India, the film dominates the box office wherever it goes -- including in new and relatively uncharted waters like in mainstream Hong Kong this weekend. It reinstates our belief that a good story, if made well can connect everywhere,” Amrita Pandey, Vice President, Studios, Disney India, said in a statement.

The film, which is based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler, who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to be world-class wrestlers, also features Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Zaira Wasim.

Dangal currently has an overseas total of $214.57 million and worldwide collection of $295.08 million (including India). That’s Rs 1882 crore.

