Bollywood was hit hard by demonetisation: Akshay Kumar

2016 was an exceptional year for Akshay Kumar. He was the only A-lister with three blockbusters — Airlift, Rustom and Housefull 3. Looking back on the year, the 49-year-old actor says he feels gratitude, excitement and hopes 2017 treats him as kindly. The actor also expresses respect for those who were hit hard by demonetisation, yet dealt with it brilliantly.

2016 was an exceptionally successful year for you. How do you look back on the year?

I am sad that it’s over.Starting a new year can be daunting. After working so hard it doesn’t seem to matter what you achieved that year, it will be forgotten by the next. But when you keep as busy as me, it’s nothing but excitement heading my way so I’ll never crib.I’ll only ever yearn for more.

What can fans of Akshay Kumar expect from him in 2017?

They can expect something they never would have expected from Me!! That I can assure you... 2017 is a very big year, lets hope it treats me as kindly as this year did, if not more.

Your wife, Twinkle Khanna, is about to launch herself as a producer. Will her banner only produce films featuring you?

I doubt it. As much as my wife loves me, she gets enough of me at home, she’s not going to want to work only with me. Her ambitions spread much further than the comfort zone of her own home.

Twinkle has proven herself to be much more than a star-daughter and a star-wife...

She has a lot of passion when it comes to changing the societal mindset about issues such as suppression and regression.The world is her oyster and I’m sure she’s going to push herself to her absolute limits in the most humorous ways she can find.

How far do you think our cinema has been hit by demonetisation?

Unfortunately, Bollywood was hit and hit hard,and I’m not surprised. Even my staff wasn’t able to go to the cinema on their usual Sundays off because they couldn’t spare 500 bucks.I can only imagine how hard it’s hit many areas of India. But everyone has had to sacrifice for the greater good. The movies will recover, eventually. But hats off to those that were hit the hardest, yet handled it so brilliantly.

What are your closing thoughts on the year that was, and the year ahead?

Sheer gratitude followed by sheer excitement - exactly what everyone should be feeling about themselves, their year and their future. Anything else wouldn’t be acceptable. Humble Happiness is the way to be .