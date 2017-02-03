Don’t be shocked. Here’s why Ranbir Kapoor gained over 13kg

If Aamir Khan can do it, Ranbir Kapoor too can. At least when it comes to body transformation, that is. Just like Aamir Khan, who gained extra kilos to play Mahavir Singh Phogat in his hit film Dangal, reports suggest that Ranbir too is attempting something similar: The Tamasha star has gained 13 kg to play Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic on the Bollywood actor.

As part of his preparation for the role, Ranbir has gained more than 13kg of weight which comprises of muscle and no fat to match up with the muscular physique of Sanjay Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt completed his jail term on February 25, 2016.

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen portraying three phases of Sanjay Dutt’s life in which he will be seen in three avatars with a beefy body and then a lean look from 90’s and the third avatar will showcase his phase in drug rehab.

Ace fitness trainer Kunal Gir, who has worked with Ranbir for the transformation, said, “He (Ranbir) has gained more than 13kg now which is all muscle and no fat. His waist line has gone down by an inch and he has been loosing fat while building up.”

Elaborating more on Ranbir’s new look, Gir added, “Ranbir has an hour-and-a-half of intense work out sessions. Its a bug challenge bulking up Ranbir up like Sanjay, but the former is committed to-do whatever needs to be done. He wakes up at 3am, has a protein shake and goes back to sleep.”

The actor has even changed his diet plan and has started eating a lot of vegetables. Earlier he used to eat very less and his meals comprised mainly of meat. Now, Ranbir eats his food on time and has a proper balanced diet, the trainer revealed.

Kunal also added that he carries haleem every other weekend as its Ranbir’s favourite food item, and Ranbir gets upset if he does not.

The biopic stars Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and Paresh Rawal, who will play Sanjay’s father and actor Sunil Dutt. It is also rumoured that actress Sonam Kapoor has been roped-in opposite Ranbir for the biopic. The shooting of the film began in January.

Ranbir Kapoor had earlier said he doesn’t deserve the biopic but he is super excited to do the film.

The untitled biopic will be the first one to be made on a Bollywood star.

Sanjay Dutt, 57, will make a comeback Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi.

