Film bodies cancel membership of rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Two film bodies, Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) and Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA), have decided to take strong action against now jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment by a CBI special court on August 28 for the rape of two female disciples. He has been lodged up in Rohtak jail since.

IFTDA cancelled the membership the Dera Sacha Sauda chief and his aide Honeypreet Kaur, barring them from making any movies in future. The announcement was made by the organisation’s president Ashoke Pandit.

“Ram Rahim cannot work in the Indian film and television industry anymore. His membership has been cancelled by the IFTDA. The decision was taken yesterday (Friday) evening,” said Pandit over phone from Mumbai on Saturday.

Pandit said the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPAA) is even contemplating terminating Ram Rahim’s membership from Monday.

“We are organisations of creative and dignified people. We can’t have a goon or criminal amongst us. The law has taken a hard stand on him and considering how many people died in Haryana due to his manipulation...,” he said while explaining the reason of Ram Rahim’s ouster from IFTDA.

Meanwhile, CINTAA on Saturday unanimously decided to terminate the work permit of rape convict, who was sentenced in a 15-year-old rape case.

Indian Film & Television Directors Association (IFTDA) also cancels license of #RamRahimSingh after his conviction in rape case. — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2017

Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) unanimously terminates the work permit of #RamRahimSingh on grounds of criminality & moral turpitude. — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2017

The association terminated it with immediate effect on the grounds of criminality and moral turpitude.

Ram Rahim set out on a film career with the 2015 film MSG: The Messenger, following it up with MSG-2 The Messenger and MSG: The Warrior Lion Heart, Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab: MSG Lion Heart 2 and Jattu Engineer, all of which he claimed to have written and directed. He acted in them too.

Honeypreet, whom the Dera website describes as his daughter (not his real daughter), has also co-directed some of these projects.

Follow @htshowbiz for more