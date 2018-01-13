Kaalakaandi is both entertaining and thought-provoking: Kunaal Roy Kapur

Actor Kunaal Roy Kapur’s association with screenwriter-turned-director Akshat Verma dates back to 2011 when they first collaborated for director Abhinay Deo’s Delhi Belly. The recently released Kaalakaandi, where Kunaal plays a pivotal role, is their second film together. The film marks Akshat’s directorial debut. Kunaal says watching Akshat donning the director’s hat was quite an interesting experience.

“Akshat operating as a director was quite different. On the set, he made sure that everything was in place and in order. He was completely engrossed in his new job. For him, it was a long and arduous journey to put together the film, and I am really happy with what he has done. I have been thinking of trying my hand at direction, sometime in future, and watching Akshat, I got to experience the whole process,” shares Kunaal.

On his character and experience of working in the film, the actor adds that he had a lot of fun. “It’s about this one night when a few things happen and how these incidents are interconnected. The film also highlights the existing caste system in the city. It’s a fun and crazy film, which is both entertaining and thought-provoking,” adds Kunaal, who has been a part of films such as Loins of Punjab Presents (2007), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), Action Jackson (2014) and Azhar (2016).

Ask him about his experience of working with Saif Ali Khan for the first time in the film, and Kunaal quickly informs that he didn’t have any scenes with Saif. “[Given that] there are different stories; mine and his were different. I had mostly shot with [actors] Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raaz, Sobhita [Dhulipala] and Shenaz [Treasury]. But I have heard only good things about him and would love to collaborate for some film in future,” says Kunaal.

