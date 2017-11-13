Madhu Chopra reveals how Priyanka refused to wear itsy-bitsy clothes, lost 10 films

Reports of sexual assault and rape in Hollywood have been coming to the fore on a regular basis since the Harvey Weinstein incident in October this year. However, no such report from Bollywood has come out since the infamous Weinstein episode. Now Dr Madhu Chopra, mother of popular Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, has made some revelations about the Hindi film industry without naming people.

While attending the 20th International Children’s Film Festival in Hyderabad on Friday, Dr Chopra revealed how her daughter Priyanka faced unpleasant episodes early in her career in Bollywood.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle she said no one should compromise on their values to get ahead in life. In the process, she narrated two incidents when Priyanka faced and fought similar incidents. She said Priyanka was barely 17 when she entered the industry and how she would accompany her everywhere.

Madhu said, “She was just 17 when she entered the industry, so I accompanied her every minute of the day till about three years ago. So a gentleman meets her and says: ‘Will your mother sit outside while I narrate the story to you?’ Priyanka told him, ‘If it is a story that my mother can’t hear then it is a story that I cannot do.’ She walked out of that project - a prestigious one.”

At another time, Priyanka was expected to wear itsy-bitsy clothes which she refused and in the bargain lost 10 films.

Priyanka Chopra’s production company Purple Pebble Pictures is managed by her mother Madhu Chopra. (PTI)

“Another time, a designer told her that the director’s brief was to dress her in itsy-bitsy clothes. The director had said, ‘What is the point of having a Miss World in front of the camera if we cannot show her as her beautiful self?’ Priyanka refused to do the film. It was being helmed by a reputed director and he got upset. Priyanka lost 10 films because she walked out of that project. But she didn’t care. That is what I say to everyone. This is not the end of your life. Your life is more valuable.”

Dr Chopra, however, went on to add that Priyanka faced no problems when she moved to Hollywood. “They gave Priyanka a lot of respect. If you live on your own terms, the struggle is bigger but the outcome is sweeter too. This is my advice to every girl. Do not compromise and life will be sweeter for you.”

