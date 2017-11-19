Padmavati release deferred after protests, Sanjay Leela Bhansali film not to come out on Dec 1

The release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati has been “voluntarily” deferred, a spokesperson of the film’s producer and distributor Viacom18 Motion Pictures said on Sunday. Starring Deepika Padukone as Queen Padmini, the film has been facing controversy over conjectures that it “distorts history” and “demeans” the queen. Even though the film’s cast and director have vehemently denied the claims, it did nothing to stop the protests.

The film will not release on its scheduled date on December 1 and a new release date will be announced once the “requisite clearances” are in place, said the spokesperson in a statement.

In a statement, Viacom 18 spokesperson said, “Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the studio behind ‘Padmavati’ has voluntarily deferred the release date of the film from December 1st 2017. Along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, amongst the most gifted film makers of his generation, Viacom18 Motion Pictures has created a beautiful cinematic masterpiece in ‘Padmavati’ that captures Rajput valor, dignity and tradition in all its glory. The film is an eloquent portrayal of a tale that will fill every Indian with pride and showcase our country’s story-telling prowess across the globe. We are a responsible, law-abiding corporate citizen and have the highest respect and regard for the law of the land and all our institutions and statutory bodies including the Central Board of Film Certification. We always have and are committed to continue following the established procedure and convention. We have faith that we will soon obtain the requisite clearances to release the film. We will announce the revised release date of the film in due course. We stand firm in our commitment to tell endearing tales that resonate with our audiences the world over as we have in the past with our other projects such as ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Queen’, ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ and many more.’”

Earlier this week, Central Board of Film Certification returned the film to the makers due to a technical reason. CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi had revealed that the application was returned as it didn’t mention if Padmavati was a work of fiction or based on historical facts. The makers had then shown the film, also starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, to select journalists who had vouched for the fact that the film doesn’t hurt sentiments and upholds Rajput pride.

Joshi has criticised the private screenings and said, “Disappointing that the film Padmavati is being screened for the media and getting reviewed on national channels without CBFC having seen or certified the film. This compromises the role of systems and balances that are part of a functioning industry. It’s myopic to treat the certification process haphazardly to suit convenience.”

The Rajput community has been demanding a ban on the film, claiming it distorts history and portrays Queen Padmini in a poor light. Protests against the Bhansali film spread to multiple states with theatres being vandalised in Jaipur by the members of a fringe organisation, Karni Sena. The same organisation had vandalised the sets of the film in January this year and assaulted Bhansali.

The organisation had called for a nationwide bandh on December 1 and had even threatened the film’s lead star, Deepika Padukone, and its director. On Friday, Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje wrote to Information and Broadcasting minister Smriti Irani that the movie not be released without making the necessary changes.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had also approached the ministry and the CBFC saying the film coming out on December 1 may lead to serious “law and order problems” in the state given the alleged distortion of facts in the film.

Many political leaders have spoken out against the film and BJP leaders in Gujarat had demanded the film be delayed keeping upcoming state elections in mind. The Supreme Court has also accepted a petition challenging the release of the film.

The movie is said to be inspired by the story of Rani Padmini, or Padmavati, the beautiful queen of Chittor who immolated herself to evade the clutches of Alauddin Khilji. While Khilji did lay siege to Chittor in 1303, historians say the first mention of the queen actually comes in a poem written by Malik Muhamad Jayisi in 1540.

