Ranbir Kapoor as older Sanjay Dutt is making us excited for the biopic. See pics

New pictures of actor Ranbir Kapoor’s look in the Sanjay Dutt biopic have surfaced on the internet. In the new photos, he can be seen as an older version of the star.

UNBELIEVABLE: #RanbirKapoor as #SanjayDutt on the sets of #Dutt! #Bollywood #BollywoodActor #BollywoodPhoto #SanjayDuttBiopic #Desimartini #OnTheSets #RajkumarHirani #SonamKapoor #AnushkaSharma #DiaMirza @bollyone #bollyone A post shared by B O L L Y O N E (@bollyone) on Apr 12, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

A post shared by Indifame™ (@indi_fame) on Apr 12, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

From what we can gather from the pictures, Ranbir seems to be shooting for that part in Dutt’s story when the veteran star was finally released from Pune’s Yerwada jail in February 2016. The 56-year-old actor, who was convicted in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, served a 42-month sentence there.

Actor Sanjay Dutt salutes the Indian flag outside Pune’s Yerwada Central Jail after completing his jail term on Feb 25, 2016. (IANS)

In February, a few pictures of Ranbir as the younger version of the star were also leaked online:

Ranbir Kapoor looks strikingly similar to young Sanjay Dutt...eagerly awaiting this @RajkumarHirani film.. pic.twitter.com/3qbqXln0yF — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) February 21, 2017

Ranbir, who was spotted at the red carpet of the fourth edition of Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year 2017 Awards on Tuesday, was sporting a different look.

Rajkumar Hirani and actor Ranbir Kapoor arrive to attend the 4th Edition Lokmat Maharashtrian Of The Year 2017 Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI)

He said: “As you can see, I’m in the look of Sanjay Dutt and the movie is 60 per cent complete and soon it will get over.”

“It feels very proud that I’m doing the Sanjay Dutt biopic and I’m very thankful to Vinod sir (Vidhu Vinod Chopra) and Sanjay sir specially,” added Ranbir.

Follow @htshowbiz for more