Rukh first look: What is Manoj Bajpayee going to do this time?

Trust Manoj Bajpayee for portraying a different character everytime. The first motion poster of director Atanu Mukherjee’s Rukh once again promises to present him in a new role. The intense motion poster was released on Thursday evening.

Mukherjee talked about the film. He said, “Rukh is an intimate portrait of a family in flux, inspired from a few real life events and characters. It deals with themes we can all relate to. I’m really happy that I have got to make my debut film with such a talented team and looking forward to the release of the film.”

Rukh is about the journey of a boy rediscovering his lost connections and familial ties, through the secrets and memories he must confront on his way. The film also features Adarsh Gourav, Smita Tambe and Kumud Mishra.

Manish Mundra, producer of Rukh said, “Rukh is a very special film for us since it is a story we have mentored from the start with the Drishyam-Sundance Screenwriters Lab. We are very happy with the way it has shaped up and can’t wait for our audience to see it.”

Rukh, which has music by Amit Trivedi, is scheduled to hit the screens on October 27, 2017.