Secret Superstar actor Zaira Wasim receives exceptional achievement award from President Kovind

Secret Superstar and Dangal actor Zaira Wasim was in New Delhi on Tuesday to receive the 2017 National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement. President Ram Nath Kovind presented the actor with the award for her service in the field of performing arts and a picture and video from the ceremony was shared on the President’s official Instagram page.

The award was presented on the occasion of Children’s Day, and the post read, “At such a tender age, she (Zaira) has featured in various films drawing attention to burning issues such as child marriage, sexual abuse and above all gender parity. Through her art, Zaira has propagated the message of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao very strongly . She has been successful in conveying a powerful message of transcending social barriers and achieving one’s dreams and thereby has served as a source of inspiration for many young girls, who are aspiring to make their mark in the world.”

Secret Superstar, directed by Advait Chandan, is about a young girl who aspires of become a singer and the challenges she faces in her journey to follow her dreams. The film was warmly received by audiences, and according to a report in Forbes, it has collected Rs 123 crore at the worldwide box office. Produced by Aamir Khan, the film awaits release in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong, countries where Dangal performed exceptionally well. Before Secret Superstar, Zaira played the young Geeta Phogat in that film.

