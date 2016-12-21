See pics: Priyanka Chopra is now the first Indian to represent Pantene globally

Priyanka Chopra has been roped in as the global ambassador of hair care brand Pantene. She has become the first Indian actor to represent the brand globally.

Priyanka - who is earning applause for her work internationally courtesy her American show Quantico, will be the face of the brand’s new campaign. She is excited about the association.

Say hello to the newest member of the #PanteneFam - the stunning @PriyankaChopra! Her strength & confidence inspires us! #StrongIsBeautiful pic.twitter.com/qFdivq5lZ0 — Pantene Pro-V (@Pantene) December 20, 2016

“I’m excited to come on board as the new global ambassador for Pantene. A favourite around the world, I love that Pantene celebrates and advocates that being strong is beautiful,” Priyanka said in a statement.

Read more

She added: “Inner Strength is as important for hair as it is for life. Strong hair can handle anything!”

Behind the scenes of Pantene she looks extremely gorgeous in ad @priyankachopra @pcourheartbeat #priyankachopra #strongisbeautiful A video posted by priyanka chopra (@priyankachopra.cutiepie) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:10pm PST

Priyanka is now the new global ambassador for Pantene... am so proud of my baby @priyankachopra #priyankachopra #pantene #hairporn #Quantico #baywatch #bollywoodactress #bollywood #Hollywood A photo posted by Priyanka Africa FC (@priyankaafricafc) on Dec 20, 2016 at 1:34pm PST

Globally, the brand is endorsed by stars like Selena Gomez, Ellie Goulding, and Gisele Bundchen.

Taking a break from her international ventures, Priyanka is back in Mumbai and is going through scripts. She said that she will be doing two big Indian films in the year to come.

As far as 2016 is concerned, the actress had a busy year working for her American TV show Quantico and her Hollywood debut project Baywatch.

Follow @htshowbiz for more