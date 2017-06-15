Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam follow Gauri Khan’s style advice

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is known to be a doting husband. And like a dutiful husband, Shah Rukh who is married to childhood sweetheart Gauri Khan, has promised to follow her style advice. And what’s more, his four-year-old son AbRam has joined him this time.

Gauri took to Instagram to post a picture of herself in jeans and a t-shirt and said that this will be her constant look this year. In reply to this, Shah Rukh posted a picture with AbRam, where they are wearing jeans captioned is as, “Thx for the tip ma’m we r all set for 2017 too then (sic).”

Check it out:

Blue jeans and a t - shirt ... my look for 2017. A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jun 14, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Thx for the tip ma’m we r all set for 2017 too then. @gaurikhan A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Jun 14, 2017 at 9:54pm PDT

Both Gauri and Shah Rukh often post pictures with each other on Instagram. In fact, recently, Gauri posted a throwback picture of the two of them together.

Love this Retro look .. A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jun 11, 2017 at 1:47am PDT

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:23am PDT

Shah Rukh and Gauri tied the knot in 1991 and have three children - Aryan (19), Suhana (17) and AbRam. Both Aryan and Suhana are studying abroad. Talking about what his kids plan to do, Shah Rukh has always insisted on letting them follow their passion. “I would like it if they joined films,” he adds. “It doesn’t matter what they want to be. An actor or a cameraman. My only condition is that they become graduates. And if they do post-graduation, they’ll get better food at home!” he told us earlier.

