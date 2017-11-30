Shah Rukh Khan shares promo video, launch date for Ted Talks show. Check it out

Shah Rukh Khan has shared the first promo for his upcoming show on Star Plus, Ted Talks India: Nai Soch. In the video, the actor is seen strutting along a hotel’s lobby, talking about who the show is intended for.

“It’s for the young, and also for those young at heart. It is for those who have ideas and for those who don’t have any idea. It is for the open minded and for those who want to open their mind,” he says in the video. The show will air on December 10.

“It is time to open our minds and hearts not just the arms...,” Shah Rukh captioned the video on Instagram.

It is time to open our minds and hearts not just the arms... #TEDTalksIndiaNayiSoch launches on 10th Dec, 7 PM on @starplus A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Nov 30, 2017 at 5:47am PST

The Hindi TV talk show is created in partnership with TED, a non-profit organisation. It will feature speakers from various fields sharing ideas in TED’s signature format of short, powerful talks. This is the first time TED is collaborating with a major network to produce a TV series featuring original TED Talks in Hindi.

“Ideas are the new cool currency, the new rock n roll. This show is a unique and powerful initiative towards opening people’s minds to the power of ideas and encouraging ‘Nayi Soch’. An idea can inspire you with limitless possibilities, give you an alternative perspective to look at oneself, one’s surroundings and future,” Shah Rukh said in a statement.

Promoting the show on Twitter, SRK, known for his signature pose with spread out arms, posted a link of the campaign and wrote: “It is time to open our minds and hearts not just the arms...”

The opening episode of the show will be simulcast across Star Gold, Movies OK, Star World, Star Jalsha along with Star Plus and Hotstar.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @htshowbiz for more