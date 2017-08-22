Shubha Mangal Saavdhan new song Laddoo: Mika Singh and quirky lyrics make for a fun number

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are sure to hit the right chords with their quirky outing Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: After impressing one and all with the trailer and the first song, the makers of the film have released another song from the film, Laddoo.

Titled Laddoo, the song is written by Tanishk - Vayu who have also composed the music for the peppy number. Mika Singh adds charm to the song with his voice. The two-minute song is a funny take on disappointment and dreams being broken. With erectile dysfunction as the theme of the film, the hint is clearly on the woman’s disappointment. The video, meanwhile, shows Ayushmann trying all sorts of remedies for his problem of erectile dysfunction.

Sharing the song on Twitter, Ayushmann wrote, “#LaddooSong by @MikaSingh, @tanishkbagchi & @purevayu is out there to win your hearts with it’s sweetness!😊❤@psbhumi.”

Ayushmann and Bhumi were earlier seen together in the National Award-winning film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is the remake of Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Saadham, which narrated the story of a big fat south Indian wedding with a quirky twist. The Tamil comedy featured Prasanna and Lekha Washington in lead roles. RS Prasanna, who also directed the original, has also donned the director’s hat for the Hindi version.

Watch the song here:

