Taapsee Pannu gate crashes a sangeet ceremony to promote RunningShaadi.com

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu took everyone at a wedding function by surprise when she virtually gate crashed the event, decked up as a ‘baarati’ in a pink and red lehenga.

She reached a suburban hotel in Mumbai, with limited intimation to the bride’s parents, to promote her upcoming film RunningShaadi.com at a traditional sangeet ceremony.

Taapsee barged into the programme, shutting down the music and soon took centre stage explaining everyone the purpose of her visit. She even invited the intrigued guests to shake a leg with her on the song of her soon to be released film with Amit Sadh.

Taapsee enjoys her gate-crashing.

The song titled Dimpy De Naal Bhaage Bunty was the first song released last week from the movie that was crooned by the iconic Punjabi singer, Late Labh Janjua. The guests and the family danced joyously with Taapsee.

Speaking on her innovative way of promoting the film, Taapsee said, “I was so thrilled and slightly nervous to execute this idea. Nothing can be more special to play the first song of our film in a real shaadi. I took the risk of gate crashing the sangeet ceremony and to my surprise the guests there welcomed me with equal enthusiasm.”

“The bride and groom had no idea about my visit so the best thing was to notice their expressions. They were totally taken aback. The entire gathering danced with me on my song. It was a Gujarati wedding, but the way they did a Punjabi jig was priceless. I shall remember this experience for a lifetime because this is the first time ever I have gate crashed a wedding function,” she added.

Taapsee poses with the groom and the bride.

Songs of the film promise to be fun, peppy and quirky suiting every wedding party for the times to come. The next song sung by Bappi Lahiri will be available online this week.

