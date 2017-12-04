Actor Shashi Kapoor dies at 79

Actor Shashi Kapoor has died at the age of 79 in Mumbai on Monday. He had been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital. The hospital’s CEO confirmed that the star breathed his last at 5:20 pm.

“Yes he has passed away. He had kidney problem since several years. He was on dialysis for several years,” his nephew Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

Kapoor was unwell for the past three-four weeks, and was undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Hospital where he was admitted on Sunday night, reportedly due to a chest infection. The late actor suffered from the same problem in 2014 as well after his bypass surgery. He reportedly had a kidney ailment for several years and had been on dialysis. The funeral will reportedly be held on Tuesday morning.

Shashi Kapoor's versatility could be seen in his movies as well as in theatre, which he promoted with great passion. His brilliant acting will be remembered for generations to come. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2017

The third and youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in 1961 -- as the lead actor -- in the film, Dharmputra. Kapoor acted in over 150 films including a dozen English language movies. He was born in Kolkata (then Calcutta) in 1938. Kapoor’s acting career began in the 1940s where he first appeared on screen as a child actor.

In 2011, he was awarded Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke award in 2015. In the 60s and 70s, he acted in several hits such as Sharmilee, Aa Gale Lag Ja, Chor Machaye Shor, Jab Jab Phool Khile, Deewar, and Kabhi Kabhie among others. Shashi Kapoor and his wife Jennifer Kendal established the Prithvi Theatre in November 1978 in Mumbai. Jennifer died of cancer in 1984.

Kapoor is survived by daughter Sanjana Kapoor and two sons, Kunal Kapoor and Karan Kapoor.



“Shashi Uncle was not only a great star and a passionate filmmaker, but a wonderful human being. His work has always given Indian audiences great joy... His passing away is a sad day for all of us,” actor Aamir Khan tweeted.

Shashi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan from Deewar. (HT Photo)

Sorry to hear of the demise of Shashi Kapoor, well-known actor, with a repertoire of Indian and international films. His support for meaningful cinema as a producer and pivotal role in the theatre movement in India too are cherished. Condolences to his family #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 4, 2017

Artists like Shashi Kapoor never die. As an actor you brought charm, as a producer you brought renaissance and as a visionary you founded Prithvi, an institution that will keep nurturing artistic talent. Your body of work will keep shining. https://t.co/ix1mz8Uo8O — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 4, 2017

One of the most iconic dialogues ever, #ShashiKapoor . You will continue to inspire future generation of actors. Condolences to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/QBoLf7IlPb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 4, 2017

Actor Simi Garewal tweeted: “Am deeply saddened by the passing away of my co-star ShashiKapoor. The last of that generation of Kapoors gone. A gentleman and friend gone. An era gone.. All that remains are his films...and precious memories.. ?? RIP Shashi-ji.”

Taran Adarsh, film critic and business analyst, tweeted: “ShashiKapoor ji is no more... An era comes to an end... Thoughts and prayers with the family... RIP.”

