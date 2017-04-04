VHP supporters protest against Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) supporters on Monday protested outside film producer T.P. Aggarwal’s office claiming that his forthcoming release Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana includes a scene which can hurt the Hindu community’s sentiments.

Around 70-80 protestors gathered outside Aggarwal’s office in the morning, holding placards and shouting slogans. They demanded the deletion of a scene wherein a pregnant women is seen getting married. They said such a scene can hurt Hindu sentiments.

However, Aggarwal stood firm against the protest and said he won’t make any edits in the film as it has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). “This morning around 70-80 people of VHP came and protested outside my office. They said how can you show a pregnant woman getting married in the film. They created a lot of noise outside my office. Later, the police intervened, and the police has assured me that it won’t happen again,” said Aggarwal.

Defending the scene, the film producer, who is also President of the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association, said, “It’s not a crime. That’s why I asked them to show me where it is written that a pregnant woman can’t marry. They asked me, ‘Will you allow such a girl to marry if she was your daughter?’ I have received a U/A certificate from CBFC for my film without any cuts. Why should I make changes?”

Directed by Manish Harishankar, the film, slated to release on Friday, features Naseeruddin Shah’s son Vivaan and Kamal Haasan’s daughter Akshara. Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Saurabh Shukla are also part of the film.

“It’s a family entertainer without any double-meaning jokes or abusive language. It’s completely wrong how a few people start opposing a few days before the release of a film and ask for special screening,” Aggarwal said.