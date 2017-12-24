Why just Christmas, the whole idea of life should be to spread happiness: Varun Dhawan

What’s your idea of Christmas? Carols, cakes, midnight mass and, of course, Santa Claus. Right? For Varun Dhawan too, these things are synonymous with Christmas but this time around, the actor decided to do something different – he visited the kids of St. Catherine of Siena School for destitute children and orphanage in Bandra, Mumbai. “The whole idea of life should be to spread happiness and positivity,” says the actor.

How was the experience of having a different kind of Christmas celebration?

It was extremely special and isn’t that the whole idea of Christmas? Giving back [to the society] in some way to spread cheer and joy. I truly feel that I celebrated Christmas this time. I had gone to the same orphanage during Badrinath Ki Dulhania (BKD) and promised the kids that I would be back. And Christmas was a great time to do that. Last time, I remember the orphanage’s brother told me that the kids didn’t have enough school bags. So although I got them chocolates, I made sure that I also got school bags for them.

Varun Dhawan says as a kid, he remembers his mother going for the midnight mass to St. Andrews Church or Mount Mary in Bandra. (HT Photo)

Do such things make you feel extremely content?

More than feeling content, it was a good experience. Not just for Christmas, the whole idea of life should be to spread happiness and positivity. And now that people like me because of films, I try to do that once in a while and in different ways. I am happy that this time, Hindustan Times and I partnered for the same. As we grow older, I feel we all have to be Santa Clauses in each other’s lives. Especially, if you have the means to spread cheer and joy, do that because it really feels good.

Varun Dhawan says in all likelihood, he will celebrate Christmas this year at his new home. (HT Photo)

What are your earliest Christmas memories?

I remember my mother (Karuna Dhawan) going for the midnight mass very often to St. Andrews Church or Mount Mary (both in Bandra), lighting candles and praying. I vividly remember accompanying her so many times. The whole atmosphere with festivities, candles and people singing Christmas carols etc. gives a lot of peace. In fact, I would love singing carols (laughs). Also, my father (director David Dhawan) was always like a real life Santa Claus so that was fun for all of us.

Varun Dhawan says 2017 has been an “exceptional year” for him when it comes to his career. (HT Photo)

What’s the plan for this Christmas?

I have just shifted into my new house that my mother has designed. So, in all likelihood, I will celebrate Christmas at my new home, which is exactly one floor below my parents’ house. Probably, a couple of friends will come over and my family is also there. So, I will be indoors only.

Varun Dhawan says he would ask Santa Claus for a pollution-free Christmas and New Year. (HT Photo)

Work-wise also, you had a great year with BKD and Judwaa 2….

Yes, 2017 has been an exceptional year. It’s been a massive high. As an actor, you want to enjoy this kind of love, especially when films in general don’t do well. Also, when films like BKD and Judwaa 2 do so well, it proves that laughter is the best medicine. People want to be entertained and what’s going to matter the most is just that – entertaining audiences.

Varun Dhawan says his mother and film-maker Karan Johar have been his real-life Santa Clauses. (HT Photo)

Given an option, what would you ask Santa for at this stage?

I would ask him for a pollution-free Christmas and New Year. Of course, Delhi was full of smog recently, but when I came back from there, I saw haze in Mumbai also. I am not trying to preach but as a society, we all have to collectively make the effort and start taking care [of the environment].

Varun Dhawan says “we all have to be Santa Clauses in each other’s lives.” (HT Photo)

Is there someone who has been a real-life Santa for you?

I know I am choosing a woman but it has to be my mother. Be it being awake till 3’o clock in the night to help me make my art and craft projects in school, getting me a watch that I really wanted, or doing up my new house now and so many other things, my mother has been real Santa. I would also call Karan Johar my Santa Claus. I call him, ‘Papa Johar’ or P Johar (laughs).’

