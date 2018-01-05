World Book Fair 2018: Delhi gets set for another affair with the written word

Bibliophile or not — one event that lures Delhiites of all age groups, is the Capital’s good old book fair, known better as the New Delhi World Book Fair. The annual affair, which began in 1972, is back in the city, with 800 publishers, including 40 from abroad.

Organised by the National Book Trust (NBT) in association with India Trade Promotion Organisation, the fair, this year, is themed around environment issues such as climate change, global warming, and water pollution.

Over the years, the debate of whether e-books are gaining over printed books had taken precedence among the book lovers, and is expected to continue this year. “We sold over 50,000 books in the last edition. No idea about the footfall, but as per some reports, over 1.2 million people visited the fair,” says Nandan Jha, head of sales, Penguin Random House, adding, “Over 20,000 unique titles (totalling 70,000 units) will be on display and available for sale. We also have a larger presence in the Children’s Hall 7-H for the first time.”

Children’s books are going to be a highlight at this edition of the fair. This will include activities like monster-making and comic-making workshops conducted by publishers, editors, and authors from 25 European Union countries, at the Children’s Pavilion. Those interested in discussion can head to the popular Author’s Corner.

The long list of launches will include books from different genres, such as Diabetes with Delight: A Joyful Guide to Managing Diabetes In India by Anoop Misra, and thrillers such as Pretty Vile Girl by Rickie Khosla.

“I’m heading to buy cookery books, some of which are available at extremely affordable prices. In fact there are certain lesser known publishers who I call up to check where their stall is located, because they have amazing collections and offer huge discounts at the fair,” says Kusha Sharma, a college student.

CATCH IT LIVE What: New Delhi World Book Fair 2018

Where: Halls 7, 8, 11, 12, Pragati Maidan

When: January 6 to 14

Timings: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Pragati Maidan on Blue Line

