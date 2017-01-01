 LPG, kerosene and jet fuel prices hiked | business-news | Hindustan Times
LPG, kerosene and jet fuel prices hiked

business Updated: Jan 01, 2017 11:01 IST
IANS, New Delhi
A delivery man carrying LPG cylinders at Kitchlu Nagar in Ludhiana. (JS Grewal/Hindustan Times)

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Saturday hiked the price of subsidised cooking gas, or LPG, along with kerosene and aviation turbine fuel (ATF).

The three state-owned OMCs revise rates of LPG, Kerosene and ATF on the first of every month, based on global oil prices and the foreign exchange rate.

This is the seventh straight month of increase in cooking gas cylinder prices -- a subsidised 14.2 kg cylinder will become expensive by Rs 2 to Rs 434.71 in Delhi, as against Rs 432.71 earlier.

In a move to reduce its LPG subsidy outgo, the government had, in July, decided on small hikes of around Rs 2 per cylinder every month.

The price of non-subsidised LPG, which consumers buy after exhausting their quota of 12 cylinders in a year, was also hiked on Saturday by Re 1 to Rs 585.

Kerosene will became dearer by 26 paisa to Rs 19.43 per litre in Kolkata.The ATF, or jet fuel, will be hiked by 8.60% to Rs 52,540.63 per kl in Delhi. Prices vary at airports depending on local taxes.

<