HYV wants Vande Mataram to be made compulsory in all UP schools

Hindu Yuva Vahini’s (HYV) Allahabad unit has appealed to chief minister Yogi Adityanath to make national song ‘Vande Matram’ must in all educational institutions of the state from elementary level.

It feels that students should know the significance of the national song just like the national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ right from the primary level.

“The national song ‘Vande matram’ played a vital role during the freedom movement. Its popularity can be adjudged by the fact that it became a marching song for political activism and freedom fighters. Hence, it should also be given equal importance in schools and colleges and be sung along with the national anthem,’ HYV’s Allahabad unit vice president Mahant Bajrang Muni told Hindustan Times.

He said he has written a letter to the chief minister in this regard and soon would meet him in person in Lucknow.

Citing a recent incident at Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS), Muni also appealed to the university and college going students of the state not to take advantage of the national song and national anthem for the sake of their personal interest.

“Some Post graduate students tried to make ‘Vande Matram’ an issue after the varsity authorities did not respond to their demand of constituting students’ union. This is sad,” Muni said.

Hindu Yuva Vahini, a youth group founded by Adityanath is known to use strong arm tactics and most recently flexed its muscles in Meerut on Wednesday when it barged into a house to catch a Muslim man with a woman for alleged immoral activities.