Blind Cricket World T20: Defending champions India beat Bangladesh in opener

Defending champions India kicked off their T20 cricket World Cup for the blind on a winning note as they crushed Bangladesh by 129 runs in the opening match at IIT Ground in New Delhi on Monday.

Opting to bat first, India posted a mammoth target of 280 runs, thanks to blistering knocks from openers Prakash J (96) and Ketan Patel (98).

In reply, Bangladesh failed to counter India’s bowling attack as they were restricted to just 150 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their stipulated 20 overs.

While Deepak Malik scalped two wickets, Ketan Patel, Ajay Kumar Reddy, Golu Kumar, and Sunil all chipped in with a wicket each.

Ketan was declared `Man of the Match` for his brilliant contribution with both bat and ball.

In the second game of the Day one, Pakistan thrashed New Zealand by 10 wickets.

After being asked to bat first, New Zealand set a score of 112 from their 20 overs, with McCaskill scoring 27(47) and GC Williamson (unbeaten at 14) being the highest contributors.

However, a crucial partnership between Badar Munir (92 off 35 balls)and Mohsin Khan (15 off 12 balls) won the match for Pakistan as they scored 117 runs in just 7.2 overs.

Badar Munir was adjudged `Man of the Match` for his match-winning performance.