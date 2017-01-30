Diana Edulji surprised she’s the only ex-player in SC’s BCCI administrators panel

Former India women’s captain Diana Edulji was ‘surprised and delighted’ with her appointment by the Supreme Court in the four-member panel of administrators for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday.

“I am surprised I am the only cricketer on the panel. I thought there would be some male cricketer as well. I am delighted the Supreme Court chose me for the job and it’s an honour to take up this role,” Edulji told HT.

The four-member panel will be headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General, Vinod Rai, with Edulji, historian, Ramachandra Guha, banking executive, Vikram Limaye as the other members.

The appointment wasn’t out of the blue for Edulji. “The amicus curaie had called me to check if I would be willing to accept the role. I told him I am already a part of the steering committee in the Justice Lodha Committee report. He said that shouldn’t be an issue.”

Edulji is waiting for the panel to meet to know their roles. “I don’t know what my role would be. Will it be just to look after the implementation part of the Justice Lodha report or just to ensure the elections are held? We will get clarity in a few days or when we meet. I haven’t spoken to anyone as of now in the panel. I do not have their numbers either. I am hoping to do justice to the role I am given,” she said.

Edulji was one of the women cricketers the Justice Lodha panel interviewed while preparing its report.

Edulji is known for being outspoken and was an instrumental figure in forcing the BCCI to introduce contracts for women cricketers last year.

“My ultimate goal is to uplift women’s cricket in India. A lot of work needs to be done in that area,” said Edulji.