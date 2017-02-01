India vs England 3rd Twenty20, live cricket score: Shootout at Chinnaswamy

Virat Kohli will feel quite at home at Bangalore’s Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight. Having scored plenty of runs for his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kohli will hope to strike it big in the third and final twenty20 international between India vs England. Catch live cricket score of India vs England 3rd twenty20 here. ( LIVE SCORECARD | WHERE TO SEE LIVE)

17:26 hrs IST: India have played only twice at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. They lost to Pakistan by five wickets and defeated Bangladesh by one run.

17:10 hrs IST: The last time India played a Twenty20 International in Chinnaswamy was during the World T20 encounter against Bangladesh. India won that classic by one run.

16:51 hrs IST: Despite being a high-scoring six-hitting ground in the Indian Premier League, the highest total achieved in Twenty20 Internationals is just 157/7, which was by Australia against Bangladesh in the World T20.

16:26 hrs IST: This will be the first match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium after last year’s IPL final in May, 2016. More than 400 runs were scored in that match.

The India vs England twenty20 series is tantalisingly poised. England won the first in Kanpur but India hit back in the second at Nagpur, a few umpiring blunders (going in India’s favour) notwithstanding.

Virat Kohli has scored three of his four IPL 2016 centuries at Bangalore’s Chinnaswamy Stadium. His best was a 113 off 50 balls against Kings XI Punjab. Catcl live cricket score of India vs England third Twenty20 international here. (AFP)

Chinnaswamy Stadium should see a big-scoring match. While the first two India vs England Twenty20 internationals saw modest scores, Bangalore could see more runs being scored.

In IPL 2016, five out of six 200-plus team scores came at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, including the highest, 248.

The highest-ever Twenty-20 total was also posted here -- 263 by Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013.

The highest individual score in Twenty20 cricket, 175 (not out) by Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Chris Gayle against Pune Warriors in 2013 was also scored at this ground.

All set for a run feast.