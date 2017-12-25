India women’s cricket team to host England in April 2018

India women’s cricket team will host England for three ODIs in April as part of the ICC Women’s Championship, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Monday.

The matches will be played on April 8, 11 and 14. The ODI series will be played after the T20 tri-series also involving England and Australia.

India had narrowly lost to England in the World Cup final in June.

It was announced earlier that India will host Australia for a three-match ODI series from March 12 to 18.

India play their ICC Women’s Championship opener in South Africa from February 5 to 10.

They have not played since the loss in the World Cup final.